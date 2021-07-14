Technology News
loading
Audible Four Months Subscription Offered at Rs. 2 for Prime Members: All You Need to Know

Audible subscribers are entitled to one audiobook title for free every month, regardless of price or length.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2021 17:36 IST
Amazon Prime Day sale will be held in India on July 26 and July 27

Highlights
  • Audible subscription is generally priced at Rs. 199
  • Existing Audible subscribers cannot take part in this offer
  • Audible subscription offers ability to listen offline

Amazon is offering four months of Audible subscription for just Rs. 2. This offer has been announced as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. The validity of this deal is valid from July 12 till August 10. The Audible subscription offer is only valid for Prime members. This comes ahead of the Prime Day sale announced for July 26 and July 27. Audible subscribers are entitled to one audiobook title for free every month, regardless of price or length.

The e-commerce giant has announced this offer on its website. For those unaware, the Audible app offers a range of audiobooks and podcasts for users to listen to. Audiobooks are priced differently and with a subscription, users get to listen to one audiobook for free every month. Amazon credits one unit into a subscribed user's account every month, enabling them to buy any book for free.

It is important to note that Amazon Prime members are already eligible for a 90-day free Audible subscription, so for new members they get only an extra one month free. For old members, this offer holds value as each month's Audible subscription is priced at Rs. 199.

To sign up for the Audible subscription offer, head to this page and select the Get this deal button. The Amazon site will then direct you to the payment page. Processing the payment will allow users to access Audible via the website and through the app. Amazon clarifies that while this offer is applicable for existing and new Prime members, it is not valid for existing members of Audible and customers who have cancelled their Audible membership in the last 45 days.

After four months, Audible users will be moved to a paid membership and will be charged Rs. 199 per month. Apart from one free audiobook every month, the Audible subscription also offers free unlimited listening to Audible Original shows and the ability to listen offline. It also enables listening to books and podcasts on Echo devices.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Audible, Amazon Prime
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
