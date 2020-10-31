Atmanirbhar Apps Launched by Mitron to Promote Indian Apps

Mitron, the homegrown short-form video sharing app, has launched Atmanirbhar Apps on Google Play as a platform to discover apps made In India for varied services and needs. Atmanirbhar Apps looks to take forward Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, providing a quick portal for indigenous apps to users. The app offers recommendations based on categories like business, e-learning, news, health, shopping, games, utility, entertainment, social, and more. As of now, Atmanirbhar Apps is only available for downloads on Android devices.

Atmanirbhar Apps is available for free on Google Play. It allows you to explore and discover over 100 Indian apps made by local developers. It also has the option to take the Atmanirbhar Pledge to support Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative started by Narendra Modi. The app requires no registration, and once downloaded, it straightaway throws up recommendations of all the Indian apps a user can download. This includes Aarogya Setu, BHIM, Narendra Modi app, JioTV, DigiLocker, Kaagaz Scanner, and even IRCTC Rail Connect.

The list shows the size of the app, the number of Indians who have installed it, and a brief description of what the particular app does. The download size of the Atmanirbhar Apps is 12MB. Currently, the platform claims to host more than 100 apps and plans to bring the total up to 500 by the end of this year. The platform hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning, and more. It looks to enable visibility of lesser known apps like Atmanirbh Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan, and more.

Clicking on the Get App button next to the suggested apps redirects you to the Google Play listing of that app, from where you can then download. No plans have yet been announced to release Atmanirbhar Apps on iOS platform.

