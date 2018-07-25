NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asphalt 9: Legends for Android and iOS Now Available Worldwide

25 July 2018
Asphalt 9: Legends for Android and iOS is available for download now. The latest entry in the racing series has been in soft-launch since February and is finally available on Google Play and the App Store for users the world over. The Asphalt 9 download size is 1.5GB on Android and iOS. If you're playing Asphalt 9 on Android you'll need Android 4.3 and up while iOS users need an iPad mini 2 or newer or an iPhone 5s or newer. Regardless what you play it on, you will need a persistent Internet connection.

Asphalt 9: Legends comes with improved visuals, upgraded controls, larger customisation options, and more. Players will also get an improved multiplayer interface and upgraded rewards for competing in multiplayer races.

"We would like to send a special thank-you to all our soft-launch players! Your support, and most importantly your feedback, really helped us adjust the game; we will do our best to keep on improving your experience with each new update," Gameloft stated regarding the game's launch.

We managed to check the game out on a couple of smartphones to give you an idea of what to expect when it's finally out. Expect our full Asphalt 9 review soon.

 

In our impressions, we noticed that Asphalt 9 looked exceptional on an iPhone 6s, hardware that’s nearly three years old. Needless to say, it even scaled well on cutting-edge smartphones like the OnePlus 6. This made us wonder what Gameloft looks at in terms of base performance for mobile hardware.

"We’re trying to deliver the best gaming experiences to all supported devices. Higher-end devices with faster GPU allow for more intense graphics, however those additional graphics details do not affect the gameplay so a mid-end device user can enjoy the game like a high-end device user would and compete fairly against him/ her," said Gameloft’s Gary Germain, Product Marketing Manager on Asphalt 9, to Gadgets 360 in a recent interview.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

