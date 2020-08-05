Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store

Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store

Greg Joswiak, who previously oversaw marketing of Apple's products, will take over for Schiller as senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Apple said.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 August 2020 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store

Schiller served as one of the few public faces authorised to speak freely for the company

Highlights
  • Schiller joined Apple in 1987 at age 27
  • Schiller has overseen the App Store since 2015
  • Greg Joswiak will take over for Schiller

Apple on Tuesday said Phil Schiller, one of its most publicly visible executives, is leaving his post as senior vice president of worldwide marketing to become an "Apple Fellow" but will retain leadership of the App Store.

Greg Joswiak, who previously oversaw marketing of Apple's products, will take over for Schiller as senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Apple said.

In addition to overseeing the App Store, Schiller, who is known for his on-stage appearances to introduce new Apple products, will continue to oversee Apple's events.

Schiller joined Apple in 1987 at age 27, experiencing both the company's struggles in the mid-1990s and its ascendance after the return of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1996.

"I'll keep working here as long as they will have me. I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about," Schiller said in statement.

In addition to overseeing all of Apple's marketing, Schiller guided the company's products and served as one of the few public faces authorised to speak freely for the company.

In recent years, that has included defending Apple's App Store, the centerpiece of its $46.3 billion-per-year (roughly Rs. 3.46 lakh crores) services business. It has come under criticism from developers who say its fees and rules create an uneven playing field to compete with the iPhone maker. Schiller has overseen the App Store since 2015, after taking it over from Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, who had run it since 2011.

Joswiak is also an Apple veteran who has been with the company for more than 20 years. He oversaw marketing for the original iPod and iPad. In recent years, has taken on an increasing role in Apple's public events and media interviews. He will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Phil Schiller, Apple App Store, App Store, iPhone, iPod, iPad, Tim Cook
Realme X3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on TUV Rheinland Database, 65W Fast Charging Tipped

Related Stories

Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  7. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  8. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  9. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  10. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  2. SpaceX Completes Test Flight of Starship Mars Rocket Prototype
  3. Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store
  4. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Realme X3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on TUV Rheinland Database, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. Twitter Being Probed by US FTC Over Ad Targeting Practices
  9. Snapchat to Take on TikTok by Adding Music to Snaps: Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Leaked Renders Show Phone in Detail Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com