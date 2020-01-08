Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple News Service Reaches 100 Million Monthly Active Users, App Store Sales Expand

Apple News Service Reaches 100 Million Monthly Active Users, App Store Sales Expand

Apple gave the figures in its annual early January update on its services businesses.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 18:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple News Service Reaches 100 Million Monthly Active Users, App Store Sales Expand

Apple revealed the numbers in its annual early January update on its services businesses

Highlights
  • Users come from the US, UK, Canada and Australia: Apple
  • Apple also offers a paid version of its news service called Apple News+
  • Its overall services segment revenue rose 16 percent

Apple on Wednesday said its Apple News service has reached 100 million monthly active users versus 85 million a year prior, demonstrating growth in a key services business that is being closely watched by investors as iPhone sales decline.

The users come from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, Apple said. Apple also offers a paid version of its news service called Apple News+ for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month but did not disclose subscriber numbers.

Apple gave the figures in its annual early January update on its services businesses. Apple's overall services segment revenue rose 16 percent to $46.3 billion in its most recent fiscal year ended on September 28, 2019, while its iPhone segment sales fell 14 percent to $142.4 billion.

The company said that between December 24, 2019, and January 1, 2020, its customers spent $1.42 billion in its App Store, a 16 percent increase over the previous year, and $386 million on January 1 alone, a 20 percent increase.

Apple keeps between 15 percent and 30 percent of the sales through its App Store, depending on whether users buy software as a one-time purchase or recurring subscription.

Apple launched several new services in 2019, including a streaming video service called Apple TV+, a video game service and a credit card.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, Apple News Plus, App Store, Apple News, Apple TV Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras
Realme 2 Pro Update Brings January Android Security Patch, Adds Dark Mode Toggle

Related Stories

Apple News Service Reaches 100 Million Monthly Active Users, App Store Sales Expand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  3. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched at CES 2020
  6. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  7. NASA Finds Earth-Sized Potentially Habitable Planet 100 Light Years Away
  8. Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype at CES 2020
  9. OnePlus Brings a Feature to Protect Your Phone From Overcharging
  10. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Acknowledges iPhone XR Connectivity Problems in the UK
  2. Samsung Says Sold Between 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold Smartphones in 2019
  3. Apple News Service Reaches 100 Million Users, App Store Sales Expand
  4. Nintendo Starts Selling Official Stylus for the Switch, Currently Available Only in the UK
  5. Nokia 6.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch
  6. Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras
  7. Motorola One Vision Starts Receiving Android 10 Update: Report
  8. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings January Android Security Patch, Adds Dark Mode Toggle
  9. CES 2020: Razer Launches Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, Kishi Mobile Gamepad, Sila 5G Router, and More
  10. Lunar Eclipse 2020 on January 10: Check India Time, When and Where to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.