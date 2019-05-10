Apple's New Standalone App for macOS to Be Like iTunes: Report

The much talked about standalone music app that Apple is bringing with macOS 10.15 is being built on the existing framework of iTunes, rather than on a new app code, as per a report.

Instead of building the app from the scratch, the new music app for macOS would be a regular AppKit Mac app, so it would basically still be iTunes but with a few more features cut off into separate apps to allow Apple to focus better on music, 9to5Mac reported on Thursday.

The upcoming music app is said to have kept many of the existing iTunes features including smart playlists, advanced library management, disc reading and burning along with syncing with iPods and iOS devices.

With new standalone apps for all media types on macOS 10.15, iTunes becomes focused on just music and gets renamed to Music, like its counterpart on iOS, 9To5Mac reported.

Apple will officially unveil macOS 10.15 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.