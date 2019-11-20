Apple is looking to build media apps for Windows, and is actively hiring software engineers with UWP app-building experience for the same. Apple has iTunes and iCloud as Windows apps currently, but these apps are quite dated and haven't received the attention they deserve. For instance, Apple revealed earlier this year that it looks to break iTunes into three apps for macOS – Podcasts, TV, and Music. On Windows, the dated iTunes app remains, so Apple TV+ users will have to make do with the Web version on Windows PCs, as there is no dedicated app right now.

However, Apple looks to change that if a new job listing is to be believed. Apple has published a job listing earlier this month, and the position is titled ‘Senior Software Engineer- Windows Media Apps'. Key qualifications include at least four plus years of experience, deep understanding of the API design principles, and ‘UWP experience is a big plus'. The listing also notes that, ‘cross platform experience with Mac and Windows is highly desired'. These hints at better continuity and syncing that will be paramount especially for Apple TV+ subscribers. Neowin was first to spot this job listing.

Furthermore, Apple's job description clearly says that the employee will be involved in building Windows apps. “The Media Apps team is looking for a creative Senior Software Engineer to work on the next generation of media apps for Windows. You will help build innovative features that will delight millions of customers around the world.”

Apple investing in building Windows apps would also enable the tech giant to expand its service and product portfolio to both Windows 10 and Xbox One as well. Currently, there is no way Apple TV+ service can be accessed on the Xbox One.

Of course, Apple is still hiring employees, which means it could be a while before any Windows app announcement will be made. However, the beginning of this process will give Surface and Windows device owners hope that they will be able to use all Apple service apps in the future.