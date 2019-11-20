Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple May Be Building Next Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests

Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests

Apple is looking to hire for a position titled ‘Senior Software Engineer- Windows Media Apps’.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests

Apple is looking to hire employees with UWP app experience

Highlights
  • The candidate must have at least four plus years of experience
  • The candidate should have Mac and Windows cross-platform experience
  • Apple currently has existing iTunes and iCloud Windows apps

Apple is looking to build media apps for Windows, and is actively hiring software engineers with UWP app-building experience for the same. Apple has iTunes and iCloud as Windows apps currently, but these apps are quite dated and haven't received the attention they deserve. For instance, Apple revealed earlier this year that it looks to break iTunes into three apps for macOS – Podcasts, TV, and Music. On Windows, the dated iTunes app remains, so Apple TV+ users will have to make do with the Web version on Windows PCs, as there is no dedicated app right now.

However, Apple looks to change that if a new job listing is to be believed. Apple has published a job listing earlier this month, and the position is titled ‘Senior Software Engineer- Windows Media Apps'. Key qualifications include at least four plus years of experience, deep understanding of the API design principles, and ‘UWP experience is a big plus'. The listing also notes that, ‘cross platform experience with Mac and Windows is highly desired'. These hints at better continuity and syncing that will be paramount especially for Apple TV+ subscribers. Neowin was first to spot this job listing.

Furthermore, Apple's job description clearly says that the employee will be involved in building Windows apps. “The Media Apps team is looking for a creative Senior Software Engineer to work on the next generation of media apps for Windows. You will help build innovative features that will delight millions of customers around the world.”

Apple investing in building Windows apps would also enable the tech giant to expand its service and product portfolio to both Windows 10 and Xbox One as well. Currently, there is no way Apple TV+ service can be accessed on the Xbox One.

Of course, Apple is still hiring employees, which means it could be a while before any Windows app announcement will be made. However, the beginning of this process will give Surface and Windows device owners hope that they will be able to use all Apple service apps in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, UWP appd, Windows
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Zomato Denies Merger Talks With Rival Swiggy
Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor
Honor Smartphones
Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  3. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  4. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  5. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  6. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  7. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  10. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Continues to Lead True Wireless Earphones Segment, Despite Tough Competition: Counterpoint Research
  2. Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor
  3. Mi TV 4A 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models Start Receiving Android TV 9.0 Update in India
  4. Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests
  5. Zomato Denies Merger Talks With Rival Swiggy
  6. Alibaba Eyes $12.9-Billion Hong Kong IPO After Setting Price: Reports
  7. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
  8. Oracle Said to Delay Decision to Name Successor to Mark Hurd
  9. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazon Fire TV Blaster Launched, an IR Companion Device That Brings Hands-Free Voice Control to Your Home
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.