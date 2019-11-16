Technology News
loading

Apple Warns of Risks From German Law to Open Up Mobile Payments

The law highlights the growing desire in Germany for tighter regulation of US technology companies.

By | Updated: 16 November 2019 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Warns of Risks From German Law to Open Up Mobile Payments
Highlights
  • This move could hurt data protection and security of financial info
  • A German parliamentary committee is forcing this decision on Apple
  • Legislation asks operators to offer access to rivals for a reasonable fee

Apple said on Friday moves in Germany to force it to open up its Apple Pay mobile payments system to rivals could hurt data protection and the security of financial information.

A German parliamentary committee unexpectedly voted in a late-night session on Wednesday to force the tech giant to open up Apple Pay to rival providers in Germany.

This came in the form of an amendment to an anti-money laundering law that was adopted late on Thursday by the full parliament and is set to come into effect early next year.

The legislation, which did not name Apple specifically, will force operators of electronic money infrastructure to offer access to rivals for a reasonable fee.

The law highlights the growing desire in Germany for tighter regulation of US technology companies.

Apple Pay, which lets people pay with their iPhones, is a fast growing area of the company's business, one which threatens to undermine traditional banks' long-standing dominance of retail payment systems.

"We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced," Apple said on Friday. "We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information."

A person close to the government coalition said Chancellor Angela Merkel's office had pushed for the committee to withdraw the amendment

That charge was denied by a senior official in the office who said there had been complete consensus within the government over the move. The only question mark had been over whether the Finance Ministry had checked the legislation was legally watertight. With that confirmed, the office had no further reservations, the official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, mobile Payments
Twitter Tightens Bans on Political Ads and Causes Ahead of 2020 US Election
Honor Smartphones
Apple Warns of Risks From German Law to Open Up Mobile Payments
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant [Update]
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  4. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  5. Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
  6. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  7. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  8. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Realme Is Hosting a Blind Order Sale for Realme X2 Pro on Monday
  10. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store
  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump Said to Tour Plant in Texas on Wednesday
  3. Apple Warns of Risks From German Law to Open Up Mobile Payments
  4. Twitter Tightens Bans on Political Ads and Causes Ahead of 2020 US Election
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December [Update: Xiaomi Refutes Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumour]
  6. Fortnite Brings Imperial Stormtrooper Skin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Get It for Free
  7. Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General
  8. Apple Launches App to Let Users Enroll in Health Studies
  9. WhatsApp Dark Theme Launch Said to Be Imminent on iPhone; Gets Redesigned Facebook Logo With Android Update
  10. Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.