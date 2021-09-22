Technology News
Apple Users Can Now Add COVID-19 Vaccination Status Card to Wallet With Latest iOS 15 Update

Apple promised that there will be strict privacy for the user's data.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 22 September 2021 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The new feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard

Highlights
  • One will receive their records through QR codes
  • Apple also would not be able to see vaccination cards
  • iOS 15 already allows users to store verifiable vaccination results

Apple Wallet is all set to allow users to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to the app as part of iOS 15 update. The iOS 15.1 beta that was introduced on Tuesday, September 21, lets users upload their vaccination status to the Health app, which in turn creates a vaccination card in Apple Wallet. This makes it easier for iPhone users to quickly show their vaccination status at airports or other institutions when needed.

As per Apple, the new feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states in the US) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key, and create a public key to verify your information.

Also, the just-released iOS 15 already allows users to store verifiable vaccination and test results in the Health app using the same standard. One will receive their records through QR codes, downloadable files, or healthcare providers who use Health Records on iPhone.

The Cupertino company has also promised that there will be strict privacy for the user's data. Apple would not have any access to the imported or shared records of the users, and users have also been told that all information must be encrypted and it should be securely stored when transferred elsewhere. Apple also would not be able to see vaccination cards or how the users have used them.

Here's what Apple announced on the new feature on its developer site:

With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions. And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more.

Organizations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet. Artwork and usage guidelines will be available soon.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iOS 15, Apple Wallet, COVID 19
