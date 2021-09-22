Apple Wallet is all set to allow users to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to the app as part of iOS 15 update. The iOS 15.1 beta that was introduced on Tuesday, September 21, lets users upload their vaccination status to the Health app, which in turn creates a vaccination card in Apple Wallet. This makes it easier for iPhone users to quickly show their vaccination status at airports or other institutions when needed.

As per Apple, the new feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states in the US) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key, and create a public key to verify your information.

Also, the just-released iOS 15 already allows users to store verifiable vaccination and test results in the Health app using the same standard. One will receive their records through QR codes, downloadable files, or healthcare providers who use Health Records on iPhone.

The Cupertino company has also promised that there will be strict privacy for the user's data. Apple would not have any access to the imported or shared records of the users, and users have also been told that all information must be encrypted and it should be securely stored when transferred elsewhere. Apple also would not be able to see vaccination cards or how the users have used them.

Here's what Apple announced on the new feature on its developer site: