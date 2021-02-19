Technology News
  Apple TV App Including Apple TV+ Available on Chromecast With Google TV Globally

Apple TV App Including Apple TV+ Available on Chromecast With Google TV Globally

Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV allows you to watch the content you have purchased previously.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 February 2021 13:33 IST
Apple TV support on Google TV was first announced in December 2020

Highlights
  • Apple TV will make its way to Google TVs from Sony and TCL
  • Chromecast with Google TV also supports Apple TV+
  • Apple TV can be downloaded for free on Chromecast

Apple TV app is globally available on Chromecast with Google TV, the search giant has announced through a blog post. Google had said back in December 2020 that Apple TV would be available on Chromecast and more devices in early 2021 and the app is now available along with Apple TV+. The app allows users to watch original Apple TV+ content along with the regular iTunes movies and TV shows. The app integration also allows for voice commands to be used to open the Apple TV app or play an Apple Original title.

In a blog post dated February 18, Director of Media and Entertainment for Android and Google Play, Jonathan Zepp, shared that Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now available on Chromecast with Google TV globally. The support for the app on more Google TV devices will be added in the future. Chromecast with Google TV users can head to the For you tab to find Apple TV content or go to the to the Apps tab.

Apple TV+, Apple's ad-free subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service, allows members to watch original shows, movies, and documentaries. Google TV users can also watch all their iTunes movies and TV shows that have purchased previously. With the Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels and Apple TV+.

In the US, thanks to Google Assistant, voice commands can be used to open the Apple TV app or even play an Apple Original title. Users can also add Apple Originals content to their Watchlist. These features will have a global rollout in the coming months, as per the blog.

To download Apple TV app on your Chromecast, head to the Apps tab and search for the Apple TV app. You can also download the app to your Chromecast via Google Play by searching for the app, clicking on Install, and then selecting Chromecast.

Lastly, the blog states that Apple TV app will also make its way to Google TVs from Sony and TCL. Additionally, more Android TV-powered devices will get support for the app in the coming months.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Google, Apple TV, Apple TV Plus, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV
Vineet Washington
