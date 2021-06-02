Apple TV app is now available on the Android TV platform, with Apple extending the app's compatibility to include Google's popular operating system for smart TVs and streaming devices. Although Apple TV was initially only available on Apple devices, the service has over the years been expanded to other devices and platforms such as Amazon's Fire OS ecosystem and LG's webOS. Android TV is a significant platform that covers smart TVs from numerous brands and is a popular option in India where many affordable TV manufacturers opt to use the OS for their smart TVs.

The Apple TV app can be downloaded through the Google Play store for Android TV, and is available for Android TV devices running Android TV 8 and later with access to the Google Play store already, as per a report by 9to5Google. We tried this on Realme Smart TV 4K 43 (Review), and were able to install and sign in to Apple TV app without a hitch. Content is accessible at up to Ultra-HD resolution, with support for HDR up to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as supported by the television itself.

This is a big step from Apple, particularly for users in India where the Android TV platform is a popular one. Many television manufacturers across various price segments use Android TV for their smart TVs, including Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, Vu, and OnePlus, to name a few. Apple TV will now be accessible on all these devices, allowing streaming of movies available to buy or rent, as well as the Apple TV+ subscription service that is the home to Apple's critically acclaimed original shows, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

Apple TV's key competitors Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ (Disney+Hotstar in India) have been available on the Android TV platform for a while now. Although the app and service was introduced on the Amazon Fire TV platform in late 2019, its availability on Android TV has been a long time coming. It also signals Apple's intent to be viewed more seriously as a provider of services such as music and video streaming for users beyond the Apple hardware ecosystem, rather than exclusively as a manufacturer of hardware.