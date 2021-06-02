Technology News
  • Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices: All You Need to Know

Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices: All You Need to Know

Apple TV app finally comes to the last major smart TV platform it was missing from

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 June 2021 12:02 IST
Highlights
  • Apple TV is now available on Android TV devices
  • Apple TV provides access to various purchased or rented movie content
  • Users can also access Apple TV+ subscription service through the app

Apple TV app is now available on the Android TV platform, with Apple extending the app's compatibility to include Google's popular operating system for smart TVs and streaming devices. Although Apple TV was initially only available on Apple devices, the service has over the years been expanded to other devices and platforms such as Amazon's Fire OS ecosystem and LG's webOS. Android TV is a significant platform that covers smart TVs from numerous brands and is a popular option in India where many affordable TV manufacturers opt to use the OS for their smart TVs.

The Apple TV app can be downloaded through the Google Play store for Android TV, and is available for Android TV devices running Android TV 8 and later with access to the Google Play store already, as per a report by 9to5Google. We tried this on Realme Smart TV 4K 43 (Review), and were able to install and sign in to Apple TV app without a hitch. Content is accessible at up to Ultra-HD resolution, with support for HDR up to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as supported by the television itself.

This is a big step from Apple, particularly for users in India where the Android TV platform is a popular one. Many television manufacturers across various price segments use Android TV for their smart TVs, including Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, Vu, and OnePlus, to name a few. Apple TV will now be accessible on all these devices, allowing streaming of movies available to buy or rent, as well as the Apple TV+ subscription service that is the home to Apple's critically acclaimed original shows, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

Apple TV's key competitors Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ (Disney+Hotstar in India) have been available on the Android TV platform for a while now. Although the app and service was introduced on the Amazon Fire TV platform in late 2019, its availability on Android TV has been a long time coming. It also signals Apple's intent to be viewed more seriously as a provider of services such as music and video streaming for users beyond the Apple hardware ecosystem, rather than exclusively as a manufacturer of hardware.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store, Apple TV app, Apple TV Plus, Ted Lasso, Streaming Services, Televisions, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Ultra-HD
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
