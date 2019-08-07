Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple to Restrict Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp's VoIP Call Feature: Report

Apple to Restrict Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp's VoIP Call Feature: Report

A report claimed that Apple is restricting the background access to apps while users make Internet calls.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 10:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Restrict Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp's VoIP Call Feature: Report

Apple currently allow apps to run their calling feature in the background even when not in use

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly restricting background access to apps
  • The move is believed to force Facebook to redesign its apps
  • It may put a heavy impact on WhatsApp

Apple is making a change to its mobile operating system that will restrict a feature that apps like Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp use to make voice calls over the Internet, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The calling feature in the apps runs in the background even when not in use, which means the apps can connect calls faster while performing other tasks such as data collection, according to the report.

The report said that Apple is restricting the background access to apps while users make Internet calls.

Both Apple and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's move will force the social media giant to redesign its messaging apps, the report said, citing two people familiar with matter, adding that it may have a heavy impact on WhatsApp, which has been using the Internet calling feature in a variety of ways, including for implementing the app's end-to-end encryption.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger
Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Apple to Restrict Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp's VoIP Call Feature: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  2. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  7. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  8. Acer Launches 8 New Gaming Laptops in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 59,999
  9. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney to Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ in the US at Popular Netflix Price
  2. Vivo S1 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2019: Offers on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
  4. Apple to Restrict Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp's VoIP Call Feature: Report
  5. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts From August 8, Best Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
  6. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Today: Check Launch Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.