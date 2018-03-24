Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Hosting Another Education-Focussed Event on March 27

 
, 24 March 2018
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

Highlights

  • Apple has scheduled another event for March 27
  • This is titled "Teacher Tuesday"
  • It is planned at Apple's Michigan Avenue store and will host Towkio

Alongside its education-focused event on March 27 in Chicago, Apple has announced a "Teacher Tuesday" event that will be held at its Michigan Avenue store. The company has sent media invites for the new event where it will host a Teacher Tuesday: Storytelling with Clips session featuring American rapper Towkio. Interestingly, the rapper attended Lane Tech College Prep High School, the same place where the iPhone maker is hosting its Tuesday's first event. It is still unclear whether Apple is planning to launch any new hardware on March 27 or just some tweaks to its existing software developments to support teachers and students.

The invite, courtesy 9to5Mac, confirms that the event will take place at 5pm local time (March 28, 3.30 am IST). It also mentions that the event will be an exclusive Apple event, which suggests it could have the presence of some Apple executives as well. Besides this, there aren't any details officially available to confirm the developments planned by the company.

Expectations from Apple for its two Tuesday events are quite huge. The events could be leveraged by the Tim Cook-led company to unveil a cheaper iPad that might be designed specifically for students. It is rumoured to come with a price of $260 (approximately Rs. 16,900) to take on low-cost Windows notebooks and Chrome OS-backed Chromebooks.

If not a new iPad, Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook Air on March 27. This new model may have a price under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 65,000) to give students an advanced computing experience at a budget. As the press invites for both Tuesday events aren't as colourful as Apple's previous invites, it could be a hint towards the Apple Pencil. The company might announce some changes for the Pencil that has so far been exclusive to the iPad Pro models. Moreover, we couldn't be surprised if Apple would use the forthcoming events to release ClassKit, a framework dedicated to the creation of educational apps.

We certainly need to wait for the official announcement to see what Apple has for the education space.

