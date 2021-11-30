Apple is offering App Store gift cards in India in various denominations via Amazon. The gift card makes it easier to buy apps, games, music, and more without having a debit card or other mode of online payment. The new gift cards come in options starting from Rs.200 and goes up to Rs. 5,000, and these gift cards will allow users to buy apps from the App Store, purchase games on Apple Arcade, buy subscription to access Apple Music and Apple TV+, and buy books and audiobooks from Apple Books. It can also be used to buy goods and services from iTunes Store or iCloud subscription. In this way, you could get gift cards via cash on delivery and use that on the App Store without having a debit card.

The gift card options offered by Apple are in denominations of Rs. 200, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 5,000. These gift cards are available on Amazon India. On its dedicated gift card page, Apple says that gift cards purchased from Amazon India are valid only on purchases made in India. The company warns that these gift cards are not redeemable for cash, for resale or for shipments outside of India, and no refunds or exchanges can be made (except as required by law).

The App Store Codes on the gift card can be used only to purchase goods and services from the iTunes Store, App Store, Apple Books and subscriptions like Apple Music or iCloud storage. These gift cards can only be used to purchase Apple goods and services, and not for any other payment. Apple says that if a user is approached to use the codes for any other payment, they could very likely be the target of a scam and should immediately report it to local authorities.

There doesn't appear to be an announcement on when Apple gift cards were launched in India, but with this development, it will become even easier for anyone to purchase apps and games, or to give out as gifts.

