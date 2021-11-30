Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details

Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details

The gift card options offered by Apple are in denominations of Rs. 200, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 5,000.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:05 IST
Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details

Apple Gift Cards can only be used to buy goods and services from the company

Highlights
  • Apple Gift Cards bought in India cannot be used in any other region
  • Amazon is offering a maximum of Rs. 5,000 Apple gift card value
  • Gift Card can buy subscriptions like Apple Music or iCloud storage

Apple is offering App Store gift cards in India in various denominations via Amazon. The gift card makes it easier to buy apps, games, music, and more without having a debit card or other mode of online payment. The new gift cards come in options starting from Rs.200 and goes up to Rs. 5,000, and these gift cards will allow users to buy apps from the App Store, purchase games on Apple Arcade, buy subscription to access Apple Music and Apple TV+, and buy books and audiobooks from Apple Books. It can also be used to buy goods and services from iTunes Store or iCloud subscription. In this way, you could get gift cards via cash on delivery and use that on the App Store without having a debit card.

The gift card options offered by Apple are in denominations of Rs. 200, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 5,000. These gift cards are available on Amazon India. On its dedicated gift card page, Apple says that gift cards purchased from Amazon India are valid only on purchases made in India. The company warns that these gift cards are not redeemable for cash, for resale or for shipments outside of India, and no refunds or exchanges can be made (except as required by law).

The App Store Codes on the gift card can be used only to purchase goods and services from the iTunes Store, App Store, Apple Books and subscriptions like Apple Music or iCloud storage. These gift cards can only be used to purchase Apple goods and services, and not for any other payment. Apple says that if a user is approached to use the codes for any other payment, they could very likely be the target of a scam and should immediately report it to local authorities.

There doesn't appear to be an announcement on when Apple gift cards were launched in India, but with this development, it will become even easier for anyone to purchase apps and games, or to give out as gifts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Gift Cards, App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Music, iCloud
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter's Former CEO Jack Dorsey's Journey: From Microblogging Pioneer to Billionaire
New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures

Related Stories

Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Realme Book Slim Review
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Meet Twitter's New Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand’s Most Premium Flagship Phone
  4. Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online
  5. Mega Yacht Sold for $650,000 in Metaverse, Becomes Most-Expensive NFT in Sandbox Virtual World
  6. Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content from Search, YouTube
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped
  8. New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures
  9. Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details
  10. Twitter's Former CEO Jack Dorsey's Journey: From Microblogging Pioneer to Billionaire
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com