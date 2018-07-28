NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Apple Store App for iOS Gets Revamped Search Interface, With Voice Search Support

, 28 July 2018
Apple Store app has received an update with voice search support and trending search results

Highlights

  • The Apple Store v5.1 app for iOS brings voice search support
  • The Cupertino company says it now easier than to ever search
  • Apple has separately updated the WWDC app, addressing bug fixes

The Apple Store app for iOS has been updated to version 5.1, bringing features revamped search interface that like the App Store and iTunes Store now highlights trending searches, apart from support for voice search.

The update will allow users to tap the microphone icon along the search bar to dictate their search details instead of typing. The search results page has been revamped as well, featuring a new card-based interface that would ease sorting through the results, 9to5Mac reported late on Friday.

"Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it's now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results. With a fresh look and the addition of speech recognition technology, it's never been easier to find products, stores, sessions, and more," said Apple, describing its new app search look.

Additionally, Apple has also made updates to its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) app for iOS, promising bug fixes and performance improvements.

"This update includes bug fixes and improvements in several areas, including accessibility, stability, and video downloads. In addition, videos can be viewed by collection and platform on tvOS," Apple wrote in its update notes.

The WWDC and Apple Store applications are available for free on the App Store for iOS users.

Further reading: Apple Store App, Apple, WWDC, iOS
