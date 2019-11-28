Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Starts Showing Annexed Crimea as Russia on Apps, Ukraine Denounces Move

Apple Starts Showing Annexed Crimea as Russia on Apps, Ukraine Denounces Move

Russia and Apple had been in talks over the last few months over the issue.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 09:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Starts Showing Annexed Crimea as Russia on Apps, Ukraine Denounces Move

Photo Credit: Apple Maps

Crimea is displayed as Russian territory on Apple's maps and weather apps

Highlights
  • Apple complied with Moscow's demands to show Crimea as Russian territory
  • Ukraine said that Apple did not "give a damn" about its pain
  • Russia and Apple had been in talks over the last few months

US tech giant Apple has complied with Moscow's demands to show Crimea, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Russian territory on its apps, lawmakers said Wednesday. The Black Sea peninsula and its largest cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol are now displayed as Russian territory on Apple's maps and weather apps when used in Russia. Crimea does not appear to be part of any country when these apps are used in India.

"Crimea and Sevastopol now appear on Apple devices as Russian territory," parliament's lower house, the State Duma, said in a statement. Russia treats the naval port city of Savastopol as a separate region.

After the reports of Crimea showing up as a part of Russia, Ukraine said that Apple did not "give a damn" about its pain.

"Let me explain in your terms, Apple," Ukraine's foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, wrote on Twitter in English. "Imagine you're crying out that your design and ideas, years of work and piece of your heart are stolen by your worst enemy, but then somebody ignorant doesn't give a damn about your pain.

"That's how it feels when you call Crimea a Russian land."

Russia and Apple had been in talks over the last few months, with the US giant initially trying to show Crimea as undefined territory and removing any mention of Ukraine.

The State Duma released a statement following a meeting between Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of State Duma security and anti-corruption committee, and Apple's Russia representative, Darya Yermolina.

In the statement, Piskaryov praised the US company, saying it had complied with the Russian Constitution.

He said Russia was open for "dialogue and constructive cooperation with foreign companies," stressing however that Russian authorities would remain vigilant.

Russian lawmakers will monitor "issues concerning the protection of the Russian constitution and our country's sovereignty from outside interference," Piskaryov added.

Apple did not immediately release a comment on Wednesday.

Another global tech giant, Google, does not identify Crimea as belonging to either Russia or Ukraine on its maps.

It however uses the Russian, rather than Ukrainian, spelling of Crimean place names on its maps in Russia, as well as drawing a line to show the de facto border dividing Crimea from the rest of Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community. The seizure of the peninsula helped spark a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives so far.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Russia, Crimea, Ukraine, US
Uber's London Ban Marks Global Backlash for Ride-Hailing Giants
Motorola One Hyper Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone Expected to Launch on December 3
Honor Smartphones
Apple Starts Showing Annexed Crimea as Russia on Apps, Ukraine Denounces Move
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  2. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  3. Vivo U20 Review
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a New Blue Colour Variant in India, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  6. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  7. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  8. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Hyper Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone Expected to Launch on December 3
  2. Apple Starts Showing Annexed Crimea as Russia on Apps, Ukraine Denounces Move
  3. Uber's London Ban Marks Global Backlash for Ride-Hailing Giants
  4. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in the Milky Way
  5. Redmi 8 Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Amazon Said to Have Built a More Powerful Data Centre Chip
  7. Facebook Users Entitled to Better Security, but Not Damages: US Judge
  8. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Google Assistant Ambient Mode Starts Rolling Out, Letting Your Android Device Show a Helpful Visual Overview
  10. The Irishman Is Netflix's Biggest Movie. Why Isn't It Playing in Indian Cinemas?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.