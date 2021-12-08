Technology News
  • Apple's Alleged Restriction on Workers' Slack Use Sparks Labour Complaint

Apple's Alleged Restriction on Workers' Slack Use Sparks Labour Complaint

Slack has become increasingly popular as a discussion forum during the pandemic, multiple Apple employees have said.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 December 2021 11:22 IST
Apple's policy holds that workers can't create new Slack channels without management's knowledge

Highlights
  • Apple has previously said it does not discuss specific employee matters
  • Posts about workplace concerns must be directed to a manager
  • The charge comes amid a broader push by Silicon Valley workers

Apple has restricted employees' use of workplace messaging app Slack, hampering workers' ability to engage in protected speech and organising, a former employee alleged in a complaint to a US labour regulator filed on Tuesday.

Slack, which allows individuals to create on-the-fly group conversations, was rolled out a few years ago by Apple and has become increasingly popular as a discussion forum during the pandemic, multiple employees have said.

Apple employees who advocate for pay equity, remote work and other causes in the company have used it as well. On October 25, according to the complaint by former worker Janneke Parrish to the US National Labor Relations Board, Apple introduced moderation rules for the platform.

"It gives the appearance of surveillance of employees' protected speech activities," said the complaint, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. The company has previously said it does not discuss specific employee matters but is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace," taking "all concerns" from employees seriously.

Apple's policy holds that workers cannot create new Slack channels "without management's knowledge and support," according to the complaint, which includes a screenshot of a message detailing the policy.

Posts about workplace concerns must be directed to a manager or the "People Support" group, according to the complaint.

Parrish says she was fired in October after playing a leading role in employee activism.

The charge comes amid a broader push by Silicon Valley workers to speak out about their working conditions and the impact of technology on society. The employee activism has been particularly striking at Apple, which is known for its secretive culture.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

