Apple Says App Store Expanding to 20 More Countries This Year

The new countries include Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 25 March 2020 16:33 IST
Apple is currently available in 155 countries or regions of the world

Highlights
  • Apple has announced that App Store is set to reach 20 new countries
  • Countries include Myanmar, Maldives, Afghanistan, Serbia
  • Developers must accept the Program License Agreement

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that the App Store is set to reach 20 new countries this year.

"Today, the App Store gives you the opportunity to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We're pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets," the company said in a statement.

The new countries include Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivorie, Gabon, Georgia, Iraq, Kosovo, Libya, Maldives, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nauru, Rwanda, Serbia, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Zambia.

According to the company, developers who want their apps to appear in the new countries must accept the Program License Agreement on the Apple Developer Website and then choosing the "New Countries or Regions" checkbox in the Pricing and Availability section of the app information page.

Apple is advising developers to complete these steps by April 10, 2020 to ensure that their apps will roll out smoothly.

"Completing these steps by April 10, 2020 will help make sure your app is ready to be published as content initially becomes available across new locations. We'll let you know when you can choose from specific new countries and update the default subscription pricing for these locations," the company said.

