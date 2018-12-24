NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Apple Said to Remove Religious App Claiming Homosexuality Is a 'Sin'

Apple Said to Remove Religious App Claiming Homosexuality Is a 'Sin'

, 24 December 2018
Apple Said to Remove Religious App Claiming Homosexuality Is a 'Sin'

Highlights

  • The app was created by Living Hope Ministries
  • It sought LGBTQ youth to "change to straight through therapy"
  • "We only help those individuals who are seeking us": app maker

Apple has removed a religious app from App Store after a petition by an LGBTQ rights organisation called for its removal as the app portrayed homosexuality as "sickness" and "sin".

According to a report in Fortune on Sunday, the app was created by Living Hope Ministries, a Texas-based religious group.

The app sought lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, intersex, queer, questioning, two-spirit, asexual (LGBTQ) youth "to change from gay-to-straight through prayer and therapy".

"We thank Apple for exemplifying corporate responsibility and taking swift action to remove a dangerous app that stigmatises and demeans LGBT people," Wayne Besen, Group Executive Director of non-profit Truth Wins Out that began the petition, said in a statement.

Ricky Chelette from Living Hope Ministries Executive, however, told NBC News that "we only help those individuals who are seeking us".

Chelette added that he was not informed in advance that Apple would remove the app.

Apple was yet to issue a statement on the app's removal.

App Store, Apple
Connected Cars Accelerate Down Data-Collection Highway
Metro Exodus for PS4 and Xbox One Listed for India Release
Apple Said to Remove Religious App Claiming Homosexuality Is a 'Sin'
Apple iPhone X
