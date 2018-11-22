NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Said to Have Acquired AI Assistant Startup Silk Labs

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Said to Have Acquired AI Assistant Startup Silk Labs

Apple is said to have acquired a startup called Silk Labs that works on artificial intelligence (AI)-based personal assistant technology for smartphones and smart home devices.

According to a report in The Registrar, the quietly-done acquisition for an undisclosed sum is aimed at strengthening Apple's AI capabilities towards smart home devices.

Silk Labs had about a dozen employees and raised approximately $4 million (roughly Rs. 28 crores) in funding, said the report.

According to TechCrunch, Silk Labs is the brainchild of Andreas Gal, the former CTO of Mozilla, who had also created the mobile platform Firefox OS and Michael Vines from Qualcomm.

Apple is working hard towards improving its AI-enabled products, including HomePod smart speaker which is behind Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Amazon and Google accounted for 70 per cent share of the global smart speaker shipments in the first quarter of 2018, with Apple selling 600,000 HomePods in the period.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, global smart speaker shipments reached 9.2 million units in the first quarter of 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Silk Labs
Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared
Google Tightens Political Ad Rules Ahead of Europe Elections
Pricee
Apple Said to Have Acquired AI Assistant Startup Silk Labs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  6. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Confirmed to Sport Triple Cameras, Display Notch
  9. Google's Digital Wellbeing App Now Available for Select Android Pie Phones
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.