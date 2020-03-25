Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third Party Cookies by Default

Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default

Safari's ITP will be rolled out with iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, Safari 13.1, and the next macOS update.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 25 March 2020 19:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default

The Intelligent Tracking Prevention system on Safari was introduced in 2017

Highlights
  • Safari is not the first browser to come with this feature
  • Tor Browser already has a feature that blocks all cookies
  • Apple is two years ahead of Google’s plan of bringing it on Chrome

Apple has announced a significant security update for the Safari browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) system. The new privacy feature from Apple will allow Safari to block all third-party cookies by default and prevent advertisers and websites from following users across the Internet. The new security update on Safari will be rolled out with iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, Safari 13.1, and the next macOS update. In its announcement, Apple said that cookies for cross-site resources are now blocked by default across the board on Safari.

The announcement was made in a WebKit blog post by Apple's John Wilander, the engineer behind this feature. According to Wilander, Safari now blocks all third-party cookies, meaning it will not allow advertisers or websites to track a user's online behaviour.

“Cookies for cross-site resources are now blocked by default across the board. This is a significant improvement for privacy since it removes any sense of exceptions or ‘a little bit of cross-site tracking is allowed,'" Wilander further said in the WebKit blog post.

Now, Apple's Safari is not the first browser to come up with such a feature. In the blog post, Wilander said that the Tor Browser was the first to enable a feature that blocks all third-party cookies. The blog further stated that even Brave has a few exceptions left in its blocking. Further, it also mentions that Apple is two years ahead of Google's scheduled 2022 timeline for this feature for Chrome. According to a report in The Verge, Mozilla's Firefox also blocks third-party cookies by default, a feature that has been in place since summer 2019.

Apple also says that full third-party cookie blocking also “makes sure that there's no ITP state that can be detected through cookie blocking behaviour.” This means that not only will Safari block all third-party cookies, it will also safeguard users safeguards against those who use tracking prevention itself to keep tabs on users.

The company had first launched its Safari ITP about three years ago in 2017, when Safari first started blocking cookies automatically on both desktop and mobile. However, it only blocked some cookies. After this update, Apple's browser will start blocking all third-party cookies by default.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Safari, Apple Safari, Online Behaviour, Website Cookies, Intelligent Tracking Prevention
Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  3. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  4. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  7. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  8. Coronavirus: Mi 10 India Launch Postponed Due to Nationwide Lockdown
  9. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  10. Turn Off the Microwave to Boost Wi-Fi, Says UK's Media Regulator
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default
  2. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging
  3. New Opera News Lite App Launched That Uses Less Data and Storage
  4. Vivo S6 5G Live Leaked Live Images Hint at Curved Glass Back, Waterdrop Notch
  5. Coronavirus: Music Streaming Giants Pledge to Help Musicians Hit by COVID-19
  6. Coronavirus: Zomato CEO Says Hundreds of Employees Take Deep Salary Cuts as Business Hit
  7. ExpressVPN Records 15 Percent Usage Growth in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Widens
  8. Royole FlexPai 2 Foldable Phone With Improved Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Specifications
  9. Huawei Mate 40 Series May Pack an Intuitive Circular Touch Display Around the Rear Cameras
  10. Realme’s 2020 Flagship Phones to Offer High Refresh Rate Screen, Company Executive Teases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.