Apple Rolls Out Free Online Coding Course for Teachers

Apple said the new course is designed to supplement the need for computer science educators in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2020 10:28 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple said it is also redesigning and adding resources to existing programs

Highlights
  • Online learning has emerged as the new norm
  • The course is made to supplement the need for computer science teacher
  • "Everyone Can Code" courses are aimed at beginners

Apple said on Thursday it was rolling out a free online coding course for teachers, while beefing up its existing school coding programs with new material.

The Cupertino, California-based company, which offers coding courses under the "Develop in Swift" and "Everyone Can Code" banners, said the new course is designed to supplement the need for computer science educators in the United States.

The new course will help instructors build foundational knowledge to enable them to teach app development with Apple's open source programming language Swift.

"Everyone Can Code" courses are aimed at beginners, while its "Develop in Swift" programs focus on advanced coders.

Apple said it is also redesigning and adding resources to these existing programs.

The "Develop in Swift" series will include four new books that will be available in the fall at no cost in Apple Books.

The iPhone maker will also add a new set of books in its "Everyone Can Code" course that uses puzzles and games to teach Swift through its Swift Playgrounds App.

Online learning has emerged as the new norm with US schools and colleges shutting down since mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The trend may continue for the upcoming fall semester for colleges and universities with Harvard announcing that the 2020-2021 academic year will be online.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

