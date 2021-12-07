Technology News
  Apple's 'Hands Off' Approach With Roblox Draws Focus in US Antitrust Probe: Report

Apple's 'Hands-Off' Approach With Roblox Draws Focus in US Antitrust Probe: Report

Roblox had removed reference to the word "game" and changed it to "experiences."

By Reuters | Updated: 7 December 2021 11:19 IST
Apple's 'Hands-Off' Approach With Roblox Draws Focus in US Antitrust Probe: Report

DOJ wants to know whether Apple's launch of its Arcade game app store made it difficult for developers

Highlights
  • Roblox had removed reference to the word "game"
  • Roblox had changed the word to "experiences"
  • The DOJ recently asked Roblox why it made the language change

US prosecutors are looking for instances in which Apple is unevenly enforcing rules for app developers such as gaming firm Roblox and some others, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing key revelations from the antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games in May, according to the report, in which the Fortnite maker had argued that Apple had given a free pass to Roblox, whose app lets people pick from a selection of games to play.

Following this, Roblox had removed reference to the word "game" and changed it to "experiences", the Information reported.

The DOJ recently asked Roblox why it made the language change and also wants to know whether Apple's 2019 launch of its Arcade game app store made it more difficult for game developers to compete with the iPhone maker, according to the report.

Apple, DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Epic Games declined to comment.

The tech news website had reported in late October that the DOJ was accelerating its two-year-old antitrust probe on Apple in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
