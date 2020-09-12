Technology News
Apple Revises App Store Guidelines, Loosening Some In-App Payment Rules

Apple made changes after developer criticism over its App Store practices, and after Google, Microsoft declined to launch their game streaming services.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 September 2020 10:14 IST
Apple revised guidelines after Google, Microsoft declined to launch streaming game platforms on iPhone

Highlights
  • Apple finally changes App Store guidelines
  • It will allow streaming game companies to create catalog apps
  • One-on-one virtual classes can be paid for outside of Apple's system

Apple on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes, and when developers must use its in-app purchase system, which charges a 30 percent commission.

The company made the changes after criticism from developers over its App Store practices and after rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google declined to launch their streaming game platforms on the iPhone because of Apple's rules.

Apple has long barred catalogs of apps within apps but said Friday that it would allow streaming game companies to create such catalog apps. However, each game within the catalog must still be made into its own standalone app and use Apple's in-app payment system.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately return requests for comment.

Other rule changes include allowing one-on-one virtual classes to be paid for outside of Apple's payment system, though classes taught to a group still must use Apple's system and pay its fees. The change comes after the New York Times reported that ClassPass, which had helped users book in-person appointments at gyms, became subject to Apple's fees.

The new rules also let business applications such as professional databases skip Apple's payment system when selling to organizations, but still require Apple's payment system for sales to individuals or families. Apple also said that free standalone apps connected to a paid service outside the app - such as email or cloud storage services - do not need to use its payment system "provided there is no purchasing inside the app, or calls to action for purchase outside of the app."

The change comes after makers of paid email service Hey publicly criticized Apple for refusing to allow its free companion app in the App Store.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

