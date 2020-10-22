Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store

Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store

Apple and Google are currently trying to figure out a middle ground to bring Stadia to iOS devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 October 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store

Google Stadia is currently on available in Android in select regions

Highlights
  • Apple removes Stadium browser app from App Store
  • The company shared its reasoning behind the decision
  • Stadium allows users to run Stadia on iOS devices

Apple has removed Stadium browser app that allows users to run Google Stadia on iOS devices. The company also shared some background on why it did so. Apple, citing a section in the App Store Guidelines, stated that the Stadium app “uses public APIs in a way that Apple does not intend.” While Apple and Google are still trying to sort out game streaming issues on iOS devices, a Reddit user developed Stadium that enabled iOS users to run Stadia quite easily on their devices.

Apple has been going back and forth with Google and Microsoft to try and figure out a solution to bring game streaming to iPhones and iPads. Google's game streaming service Stadia works on Android devices in certain regions but lacks iOS support, which seems to be in development. Before that officially happens, Reddit user u/zmknox developed a browser called Stadium that was downloadable from App Store and allowed users to run Stadia by setting a custom user agent that tricks the game streaming app.

Apple was quick to pick up on this and sent a notice to zmknox stating that it will be removing Stadium from the App Store because it was “extending WebKit” in a way that Apple does not allow. Now, Apple has shared more information on the same with 9to5Mac. The publication reports that Stadium was removed from the App Store because it “uses public APIs in a way that Apple does not intend.” It extends WebKit to give websites access to Bluetooth which goes against App Store Review Guideline section 2.5.1.

The guidelines state, “Apps should use APIs and frameworks for their intended purposes and indicate that integration in their app description.” Further, the Stadium developer also tweeted that the app was extending WebKit by using the native GameController framework – and thus Bluetooth controllers – which Apple did not agree with.

Stadium browser ran in fullscreen, making it ideal for using Stadia. It could trick Stadia into working by setting up a custom user agent. Additionally, it allowed Bluetooth controllers to work with supported web pages. Stadium has since been removed from the App Store.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, App Store, Stadia, stadium
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Lose 20 Percent More Battery on 5G Networks: Report

Related Stories

Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  2. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  5. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  6. Vivo V20 Review
  7. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design
  9. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Removes Stadium App That Allowed Stadia to Run on iOS Devices From App Store
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Lose 20 Percent More Battery on 5G Networks: Report
  3. Apple AirTags Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come in Two Sizes
  4. Google's Legal Woes Far From Over if Biden Wins: Antitrust Experts
  5. Apple Expands Its 'Express' Retail Stores in US, Europe for the iPhone 12 Experience
  6. iPhone 12 Teardown Video Surfaces Ahead of Official Sale, Reveals Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Inside
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Government Pulls Up Twitter for Showing Leh as Part of China
  9. Honor 10X Lite Tipped to Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Design Leaks Ahead of Launch
  10. Amazon Fire TV Expand Hands-Free Features via Paired Alexa Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com