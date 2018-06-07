Apple has officially rebranded iTunes Connect, and is now calling it App Store Connect. The new App Store Connect does all the things that iTunes Connect used to do, and it also brings a new iOS app making the entire process of dealing with applications a lot easier.

App Store Connect is a developer tool to upload, submit, and manage apps on the App Store. It is available on the web and on iOS, and it comes with a suite of tools that lets you view sales reports, access app analytics, get performance insights, invite users to test your apps with TestFlight, and much more.

The TestFlight feature is coming soon, and developers will soon be able to invite anyone to beta test their app in TestFlight by simply sharing a link, take advantage of simplified team access, use a new REST API to automate tasks, and much more. App Store Connect lets developers create a product page, add in-app purchases, manage releases and updates as well.

Apple writes on its blog, "For app developers and their teams, iTunes Connect is now called App Store Connect. And with the new App Store Connect app, it's even easier to manage your apps, view trends, respond to reviews, and reply to active Resolution Center issues, all on your iOS device. You can also receive push notifications for changes in your app status and new customer reviews."

Apple at WWDC this week introduced iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 Mojave, and tvOS 12 as well. With iOS 12, Apple is doubling down on performance, and bringing feature such as augmented reality (AR) integration with new apps, Siri and its new Siri Shortcuts feature, and updates to the Photos app. A dark mode for certain apps, Apple News integration is Stocks app, and group video calling in FaceTime are some of the most important announcements made. There are also updates to Animojis, notifications, and Activity Reports for a digital detox.