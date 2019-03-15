Technology News

Apple Probe Being Considered by EU Antitrust Watchdog: Vestager

, 15 March 2019
Apple Probe Being Considered by EU Antitrust Watchdog: Vestager

Highlights

  • Apple allegedly uses its dominance to gain advantage over rivals
  • We have to examine the role of Apple and its App Store: Vestager
  • Spotify recently filed a complaint against the iPhone maker

The European Union's competition watchdog is considering opening a probe of Apple over allegations that it uses its app store to gain an advantage on its own services over rivals', the authority's chief said on Thursday.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, told German newspaper Tagesspiegel her watchdog would examine if there were parallels with Google, which in 2017 was fined over EUR 2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,700 crores) for unfairly disadvantaging rivals on its platform.

"We have to examine the role of Apple and Apple's App Store," she was quoted as saying. "If we conclude that they have a market-dominating position, then the case would be comparable to our proceedings against Google."

The EU's consideration of a possible probe of Apple comes after music streaming service Spotify filed a complaint against the iPhone maker, saying it was unfairly limiting rivals to its own Apple Music streaming service.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

Apple Probe Being Considered by EU Antitrust Watchdog: Vestager
