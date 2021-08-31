Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022

Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022

Primephonic will go offline on September 7, with subscribers being offered six months of free use of Apple Music.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 August 2021 10:09 IST
Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022

Apple Music will weave Primephonic technology into a dedicated classical music app it plans to launch

Highlights
  • Apple did not disclose how much it paid for Europe-based Primephonic
  • Primephonic said it gets to bring classical music to the mainstream
  • Users can continue to use it at no charge until September 7

Apple on Monday announced it is buying classical music streaming service Primephonic and will launch an app dedicated to the genre.

Apple did not disclose how much it paid for Europe-based Primephonic, which confirmed that it is becoming part of the iPhone-maker's music service.

"We felt compelled to develop a streaming service that truly gets classical right - so that's what we did over the last three years," the Primephonic team said in the post.

"But to fully achieve the next phase of our mission, we need to bring our classical streaming expertise to millions of listeners worldwide."

Primephonic will go offline on September 7, with subscribers being offered six months of free use of Apple Music, according to the companies.

"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts," said Apple Music vice president Oliver Schusser.

"Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."

Apple Music will weave Primephonic technology into a dedicated classical music app it plans to launch next year, according to the companies.

"Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” Primephonic co-founder and chief executive Thomas Steffens said in a joint release.

"We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience."

The acquisition comes as the Silicon Valley based technology giant defends its control of the App Store that acts as the sole gateway for digital content onto its iPhone handsets and other devices.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Primephonic
Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  2. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  3. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  4. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  6. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  7. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  8. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
  9. This Battery Can Store Six Times More Charge Than Other Options
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
#Latest Stories
  1. China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week
  2. Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022
  3. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
  4. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
  5. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  6. CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  7. China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
  8. Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com