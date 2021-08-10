Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System

Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System

Apple officials said the system will roll out later this year with the release of iOS 15.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2021 09:57 IST
Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System

Apple's system does not check videos before they are uploaded to the company's cloud

Highlights
  • Apple has come under international pressure
  • The executives acknowledged that a user could be implicated
  • They expected any such attacks to be very rare

Apple on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service.

The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures.

While Google, Microsoft, and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

Some said they expected that governments would seek to force the iPhone maker to expand the system to peer into devices for other material.

In a posting to its website on Sunday, Apple said it would fight any such attempts, which can occur in secret courts.

"We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands," Apple wrote. "We will continue to refuse them in the future."

In the briefing on Monday, Apple officials said the company's system, which will roll out this fall with the release of its iOS 15 operating system, will check existing files on a user's device if users have those photos synched to the company's storage servers.

Julie Cordua, chief executive of Thorn, a group that has developed technology to help law enforcement officials detect sex trafficking, said about half of child sexual abuse material is formatted as video.

Apple's system does not check videos before they are uploaded to the company's cloud, but the company said it plans to expand its system in unspecified ways in the future.

Apple has come under international pressure for the low numbers of its reports of abuse material compared with other providers. Some European jurisdictions are debating legislation to hold platforms more accountable for the spread of such material.

Company executives argued on Monday that on-device checks preserve privacy more than running checks on Apple's cloud storage directly. Among other things, the architecture of the new system does not tell Apple anything about a user's content unless a threshold number of images has been surpassed, which then triggers a human review.

The executives acknowledged that a user could be implicated by malicious actors who win control of a device and remotely install known child abuse material. But they said they expected any such attacks to be very rare and that in any case a review would then look for other signs of criminal hacking.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iCloud
Income Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains: What Do the Rules Say?

Related Stories

Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  4. YouTube Is Testing New Gesture Controls to Scrub Videos
  5. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  8. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  9. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  10. Bitcoin Showing Signs of Recovery, But What About Ethereum and Dogecoin?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System
  2. Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500 Wireless Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Mi OLED TV 2021 Range to Launch Alongside Mi Mix 4 on August 10, Screen Sizes Teased
  4. Mi Pad 5 Series Accessories, Retail Box Teased; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  5. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected for Free Using Device Manager App iMazing
  7. Can Cryptocurrency Be Hacked, Stolen Or Scammed? How Can You Be Safe?
  8. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Survives Durability Tests With Ease
  9. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com