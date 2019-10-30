Technology News
loading

Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details

Launched in 2014, Apple's Pay service is part of the company's diversification from device sales.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details

Apple said its payment system offers the safest and most secure solution in the market

Highlights
  • Regulators wanted to know if Apple has rejected merchant apps
  • Crtitics have long complained about intrinsic Apple Pay support on iPhone
  • Apple is already the target of a complaint by Spotify

Apple faces more regulatory woes in Europe as EU antitrust regulators ask online sales companies whether they have been told to use its mobile payment service instead of rival services, an EU document seen by Reuters showed.

In a questionnaire sent in August, the European Commission said it had information Apple may have restricted online payments for the purchase of goods and services made via merchant apps or websites, in breach of EU antitrust rules.

Launched in October 2014, Apple's mobile payment service Apple Pay is part of the company's diversification from device sales. It is available in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in more than 20 EU countries.

The questionnaire asked if companies were under a contractual obligation to enable a certain payment method and also if such contracts included conditions for integrating Apple Pay in their apps and websites.

Regulators wanted to know if Apple has rejected merchant apps as incompatible with the terms and conditions for integrating Apple Pay in their apps.

The Commission confirmed that it had sought information from market participants.

"The Commission is actively monitoring the development of mobile payment solutions, the behaviour by operators active in the payments sector, including mobile payments," the EU competition enforcer said.

Apple said its payment system offers the safest and most secure solution in the market as evidenced by the thousands of banks using it.

"IPhone has completely transformed mobile payments by providing customers with a choice of how to pay including cash, credit card and debit card, as well using apps from the major banks and financial institutions," it said.

Critics have long complained about an NFC chip embedded in the Apple iPhone which means Apple Pay is automatically selected when an iPhone user pays for goods and services, barring rival payment methods.

Recent alerts on iPhones asking users if they want to set up Apple Pay on their devices have also triggered protests from some.

In an interview with Reuters last year, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she might investigate Apple Pay if there are formal complaints.

Apple is already the target of a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify Technology which says the US company unfairly limits rivals to its own streaming service. The Commission has yet to decide whether to open an investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pay, European Commission
Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
Honor Smartphones
Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp Sues Israel's NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Vivo S5 Teaser Released, Confirms Imminent Arrival
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details
  2. Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
  3. Mi CC9 Pro Official Render Shows Curved Display, Video Teaser Highlights Zooming Capabilities
  4. Apple Resumes Human Reviews of Siri Audio With iOS 13.2 Update
  5. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members in the US as Competitors Close In
  6. House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order
  7. Vivo S5 Teaser Released, Confirms Imminent Arrival
  8. MakeMyTrip and Oyo Under Investigation by the Competition Commission of India
  9. Samsung Teases Foldable Flip Phone Design
  10. Boeing 737 Max Hearing: CEO Accused of Telling 'Half-Truths'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.