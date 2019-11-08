Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Pay Has Prompted Many Concerns, Says EU Competition Chief Vestager

Apple Pay Has Prompted Many Concerns, Says EU Competition Chief Vestager

Vestager's comments come after an EU questionnaire asked online merchants whether they had been told to use Apple Pay.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pay Has Prompted Many Concerns, Says EU Competition Chief Vestager

Apple Pay has attracted regulatory scrutiny as a result of several expressions of concern about the US tech giant's mobile payment service, Europe's antitrust chief said on Thursday.

Margrethe Vestager's comments come after an EU questionnaire, seen by Reuters late last month, showed EU regulators had asked online merchants whether they had been told to use Apple Pay instead of competing services.

"We've been asking quite a number of questions because we get many many concerns when it comes to Apple Pay for pure competition reasons," said EU Competition Commissioner Vestager, without specifying who had expressed concern.

"People see it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments," she told a news briefing at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.

In an interview with Reuters last year, Vestager said she might investigate Apple Pay if there were formal complaints. At least one party has gone to the European Commission with its grievance, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Apple Pay, which was launched in 2014 and is available in more than 50 countries including over 20 EU member states, marks Apple's diversification from sales of devices like iPhones and iPads.

Apple has previously said its payment system offers the safest solution in the market, as shown by the thousands of banks using it, and that iPhones offer users a choice of payment options, including credit and debit cards and bank apps.

Vestager, who retains the competition portfolio in the new Commission due to start work on December 1, has gained a reputation as a tough enforcer especially against tech companies, handing out hefty fines and ordering them to change their practices.

In the next Commission she will have an expanded mandate which could see her take a more proactive role, including introducing new legislation to govern the technology sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pay, Margrethe Vestager, Web Summit 2019, EU
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Release Date, PC Requirements, Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Load Time, and More
Honor Smartphones
Apple Pay Has Prompted Many Concerns, Says EU Competition Chief Vestager
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  5. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  8. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  9. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  10. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2
  2. EU's Vestager Backs Twitter for Banning Political Ads, Berates Facebook
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
  4. Apple Pay Has Prompted Many Concerns, Says EU Competition Chief Vestager
  5. Google India Names Sanjay Gupta as Its New Country Manager
  6. Google's Antitrust Proposal Not Helping Shopping Rivals: EU's Vestager
  7. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X, Fenix 6X Pro Solar With Heart Rate Sensor, Pace-Strategy Feature Launched in India
  8. China Leaves Bitcoin Mining Out of List of Restricted Activities
  9. China Imposes Curfew on Minors in Gaming Crackdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.