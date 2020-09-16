Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple One Services Bundle Criticised by Spotify on Antitrust Grounds

Apple One Services Bundle Criticised by Spotify on Antitrust Grounds

Spotify said the recently announced Apple One bundle disadvantages streaming music rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2020 10:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple One Services Bundle Criticised by Spotify on Antitrust Grounds

Spotify and Apple charge $10 (roughly Rs. 740) a month for their streaming music service

Highlights
  • Apple One package bundles it with other services like TV or video games
  • Apple said the bundle was aimed at existing users of its services
  • Apple One bundle charges start at $15 per month

Streaming music firm Spotify on Tuesday criticised rival Apple, saying that a new subscription bundle offer from the iPhone maker abuses its dominant market position by favoring its own Apple Music service.

Spotify said the Apple One bundle announced Tuesday disadvantages streaming music rivals. Spotify and Apple charge $10 (roughly Rs. 740) a month for their streaming music service, but the Apple One package bundles it with other services such as television or video games that start at $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month.

"We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect," the music streaming company said.

In a statement, Apple said the bundle was aimed at existing users of its services and that "customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple's services."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Apple One, Apple, streaming service
iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced, iPad (8th Gen) Updated
EU Top Court Gives Thumbs Up to Net Neutrality Rules

Related Stories

Apple One Services Bundle Criticised by Spotify on Antitrust Grounds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  5. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
  6. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  7. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  8. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
  10. Panasonic Expands Smart TV Lineup in India With 14 New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Oracle 'Very Close' to Deal on TikTok: Donald Trump
  2. Black Widow Release Date Likely Delayed Again: Report
  3. Apple A14 Bionic Chip Makes Its Way to iPad Air (4th Gen) Before iPhone 12
  4. iOS 14 Release Set for Today, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 to Debut As Well
  5. Amazon Launches Luxury Stores for Select Prime Members
  6. Google Grilled on Ad Business Dominance by US Senate Panel
  7. SMIC Asks for US Approval to Continue Supplying Huawei: Report
  8. EU Top Court Gives Thumbs Up to Net Neutrality Rules
  9. Apple One Services Bundle Criticised by Spotify on Antitrust Grounds
  10. Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com