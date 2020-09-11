Technology News
  • Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report

Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report

The Apple One bundles are expected to have a tiered approach, with Apple Music and Apple TV+ in the cheapest tier.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 September 2020 12:26 IST
Apple One subscription bundles were spotted in Apple Music app code

Highlights
  • The subscription bundles are expected to offer tiered approach
  • Apple may launch Apple One at the September 15 event

Apple's unified “Apple One” subscription that will bundle its services together, as previously reported, has been spotted in Apple Music's latest beta version for Android, through strings of code, by 9to5Google. The bundles are expected to have a tiered approach, with Apple Music and Apple TV+ in the cheapest tier, and Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and extra iCloud storage, along with the services offered in the basic tier, in the most expensive plan.

Apple One's mentions aren't viewable in the app itself, but 9to5Google broke down Apple Music's APK to find it. As per the strings in the app, Apple Music will be included with Apple One when it launches. The code also clarifies that Apple One and Apple Music subscription will not overlap – in the sense that you will not be required to pay twice.

Apple's aim seems to be to offer a bunch of services at lower prices than if customers subscribe to each of them individually. The bundles may also encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services. The code suggests that you won't be able to manage or renew the Apple One subscription from Apple Music's Android version, and will have to use an iOS device to do so.

Some parts of the code read as following:

appleone bundle 9to5google appleone_bundle_9to5Google

“Aristotle” is likely the internal code name used by Apple for the upcoming product.
Last month, Bloomberg had reported that Apple was working on a series of bundles that would allow customers to subscribe to several of Apple's digital services at a lower monthly price. A basic tier would include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while a pricier variation will have those two services and the Apple Arcade gaming service. The next tier, according to the report, will add Apple News+ too, and the more expensive variation will include all of that, plus extra iCloud storage for files and photos.

No pricing details have been hinted at yet. It is possible that Apple will launch Apple One at the company's ‘Time Flies' event on September 14, where the new Apple Watch and iPad Air model are expected to be launched. It will be livestreamed from 10am PDT (10:30pm IST).

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Apple One, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple TV
