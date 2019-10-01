Apple News Plus Launched in UK, Australia

Apple has launched its subscription news and magazine service Apple News Plus for users in the UK and Australia. Earlier the service was available in the US and Canada.

Apple News Plus subscribers can access more than 150 publications in Apple News+ with a one month free trial. After the free trial, a user needs to pay the GBP 9.99 or AUD 14.99 monthly fee, MacRumors reported on Monday.

The UK edition is priced similarly to the US one, but has more than 300 publications available double the amount.

As per the report, magazines and publications available for users in the UK include, The Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle UK, Esquire UK, FourFourTwo, Empire, Hello!, Cyclist, and Grazia, plus US-based newspapers and magazines like The Wall Street Journal and more.

While in Australia users will be able to access magazines and publications like The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, Vogue, Australian Women's Health, Elle, The Australian Women's Weekly, Harper's Bazaar Australia, GQ, and more.