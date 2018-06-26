Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Apple News Gets Special Section Dedicated to US 2018 Mid-Term Elections

 
, 26 June 2018
Photo Credit: Apple Newsroom

To combat the spread of fake news, Apple News will have a new "2018 Mid-term Elections" section to provide trustworthy information and helping news seekers access reporting and analysis from a diverse set of publishers.

The feature is now live in the US and will be available until the elections end in November, the tech giant announced late on Monday.

The feature is for casual readers and political enthusiasts alike, with breaking news and special features curated by Apple News editors.

"Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions," Lauren Kern, Editor-in-Chief of Apple News, said in a statement.

"By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues," Kern added.

Readers can quickly get up to speed on the most relevant topics and candidates by accessing the new section in the Apple News app from a banner across the top of the "For You" tab, as well as through "Top Stories" and the "Spotlight" tab.

Apple has added two sections - "The Conversation" and "On the Ground".

"The Conversation" offers a collection of opinion columns on hot topics, including from sources the user may not already read.

"On the Ground" feature will highlight articles about issues that are important to local constituents.

