Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple EU Antitrust Case on Distorting Music Streaming Market Gets Support From European Consumer Group

Apple EU Antitrust Case on Distorting Music Streaming Market Gets Support From European Consumer Group

Spotify wants "all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything," an Apple spokesperson said earlier on the case.

By Agencies | Updated: 3 June 2021 11:43 IST
Apple EU Antitrust Case on Distorting Music Streaming Market Gets Support From European Consumer Group

The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple following complaint by Spotify

Highlights
  • BEUC has been allowed to join as an interested third party
  • Apple has rejected the EU charges
  • Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices, Vestager said

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) lobby group on Wednesday backed the European Union's antitrust case against Apple that alleges it distorts competition in the music streaming market.

The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple in April following an initial complaint by the iPhone maker's rival Spotify.

BEUC said it has been allowed to join as an interested third party in the antitrust regulator's case, that could lead to a hefty fine of as much as 10 percent of Apple's global turnover and force a change to its business practices.

"We look forward to working with the Commission to ensure that Europe's consumers have access to a full range of music streaming services without their choices being unfairly restricted or prices being artificially inflated," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said in a statement.

Apple has rejected the EU charges, saying that its App Store enabled Spotify to become the world's largest music subscription service. It has been given 12 weeks to respond to the charges.

Spotify wants "all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything," an Apple spokesperson said, adding that the EU's case was "the opposite of fair competition."

The EU competition enforcer in its so-called statement of objections setting out the charge said the issue related to Apple's restrictive rules for its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options.

"This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options," she said.

"By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, European Union, Spotify
JBS Meat Plants Reopen After Ransomware Attack as White House Blames Russia-Linked Group Over Hack

Related Stories

Apple EU Antitrust Case on Distorting Music Streaming Market Gets Support From European Consumer Group
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  2. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  3. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  9. Realme GT 5G Price and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Battery Capacities Than iPhone 12
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C20 Plus Set to Launch on June 11: Expected Specifications
  2. Noise Air Buds Mini TWS Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y73 India Launch Tipped to Be ‘Within a Week’, Price and Render Leaked Online
  4. Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched
  5. WhatsApp Trying to Force Users to Accept New Policy Before Data Protection Law Comes: Centre to High Court
  6. Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time
  7. Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Gamin Forerunner 55 Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Pre-Registrations Cross 20-Million Mark, Still No Release Date
  9. Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India
  10. Mozilla Firefox 89 Blocks Cross-Site Cookie Tracking By Default in Private Browsing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com