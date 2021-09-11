Technology News
  Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report

Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report

Apple Music earlier faced difficulty in identifying the songs that are used in the DJ mix.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 September 2021 12:09 IST
Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report

Apple Music is now able to identify the songs within a DJ mix

Highlights
  • Apple Music has created a new process to find rights holders on DJ mixes
  • Apple Music will show the names of individual tracks
  • Apple Music has a catalogue of over 75 million tracks in Lossless Audio

Apple Music reportedly confirmed that it can now identify the songs within a DJ mix and directly pay individual creators, event promoters, mix suppliers, and other artists who are part of the track. The audio streaming service said it built new technology and tools on the audio recognition app Shazam to identify and compensate rights holders on DJ mixes uploaded to Apple Music.

Apple Music confirmed the news in a statement to Billboard. “We've created a tool, where effectively we let DJ mixes run through the Shazam technology and Shazam identifies exactly what's in a mix and they do that with a very, very high degree of success," Oliver Schusser, Vice President, Apple Music, was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Apple Music said it faced difficulty in identifying the songs that are used in the DJ mix. Deciding how to pay the right contributors was also a huge task. But using Shazam's song recognition technology, it can now easily identify and compensate the creators, and people who all are involved in the DJ mix. With the latest technology, Apple Music‌ subscribers can see the names of individual tracks within a streamed mix.

The Cupertino giant's music streaming service, that has a catalogue of over 75 million tracks in Lossless Audio, in July 2021 started offering Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio to all users in India on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Apple TV. Apple Music subscribers can enjoy these new features without paying any additional costs. Apple Music is available in India starting at Rs. 49 per month. Apple One subscribers can also access Apple Music.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
  Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
