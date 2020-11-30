Technology News
  Apple Is Offering New Users a Five Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam

Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam

The offer is valid in select countries, including India, till January 17, 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 November 2020 15:01 IST
The offer is valid for new Apple Music users in India, Canada, the US, the UK, and some other countries

Apple is offering new Apple Music users a free five-month subscription via Shazam as part of a special holiday offer. The offer applies to new Apple Music users in India, Australia, Canada, the US, and some other countries. It is valid till January 17, 2021. In order to avail of the offer, users are required to download Shazam and use it identify any song. This will lead to an option to play the song on Apple Music where you can find the deal offering five months of free Apple Music.

The offer applies to iOS users who haven't used Apple Music's streaming service so far. Apple mentioned the holiday offer on Shazam's App Store page. The offer is valid for new Apple Music users in Australia, Canada, India, the US, the UK, and some other countries till January 17, 2021.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users have also mentioned finding a banner in Shazam's settings, where the extended Apple Music trial period is being offered. Apple had acquired Shazam, one of the world's most popular music recognition mobile apps, back in 2018.

Apple Music's standard offer for new users includes a three-month trial period, so this holiday offer seems like a good way to add another two months to the free subscription. Apple Music also features in Apple One bundles, along with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more services.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music, Apple Music holiday offer, Apple, Apple offers, Shazam
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped

