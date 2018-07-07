NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Apple Music Now Has More Paying Subscribers Than Spotify in the US: Report

Apple Music Now Has More Paying Subscribers Than Spotify in the US: Report

 
07 July 2018
Apple Music Now Has More Paying Subscribers Than Spotify in the US: Report

With more than 20 million paying users in the US, Apple Music has just taken the lead over its rival Spotify in an all-important market, the media reported. Spotify, however, still leads outside of the US, tallying 75 million subscribers as part of its first earnings report in May. 

"The source, a US-based, major distributor, shared a report detailing the subscriber tallies of several streaming music services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Sirius XM. That report now ranks Apple Music as first in the US, at least among primarily on-demand music streaming services," the Digital Music News recently reported.

Apple Music vs Google Play Music vs Amazon Music vs Gaana and Others

The data for 2018 also shows that Apple is experiencing a far stronger rate-of-growth in the US, suggesting a wider lead over the coming months. Trial users were not part of the comparison, the report added.

Apple Music now has more than 45 million subscribers worldwide, with an additional 5-10 million free trial users. The iPhone maker's free trials last about three months while Spotify says it has more than 70 million paying subscribers globally, with roughly 160 million overall users.

Apple Music Now Has More Paying Subscribers Than Spotify in the US: Report
