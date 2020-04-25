Apple Music Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs in Over 100 Countries

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV. The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music and videos curated by world-class music experts.

"Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music," said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics in an official statement.

"Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs," he added.

Samsung Smart TV owners will have to download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store to enjoy the services.

Also, Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for three months with an individual, family, or student subscription.

