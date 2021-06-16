Apple Music Lossless Audio streaming, Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos will finally be available to its iOS, Android as well as desktop subscribers in India soon. The high-quality audio formats for Apple Music were announced globally last week. But these new features are yet to arrive on the Apple Music app in India. Apple has made these audio formats available free-of-cost to Apple Music subscribers. And as per a report, the features have now been rolled out on Apple Music for Android beta.

The new audio formats for Apple Music — Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Lossless Audio streaming — are expected to arrive for Indian customers soon. The Apple Music India website has mentioned that the features will be "coming soon" to India. Apple, however, has not committed a release date yet.

Ever since the new features were announced last week, many users claim to have the support for them come and go on the Apple Music app. A user (@varunkrish) tweeted that they lost access to the new formats on Apple Music a couple of times. Another user (@ifaintXOgottago) said they weren't able to view the new formats entirely. However, a user (@kashyap_DL) said they was able to view the Spatial Audio feature. Another user (@Shaileshhari03) tweeted they were able to access Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos on their device.

Looking at how some users were able to view while some weren't, it can be speculated that the new audio formats will arrive sooner than later for Apple Music subscribers in India.

Apple Music subscribers on Android will also soon be able to experience Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio streaming. The features have reportedly already arrived on Apple Music Beta 3.6.0 Beta. Users who want to use the new features would need to sign up for the beta channel. The features, as reported by 9to5Google, have already arrived on Apple Music Beta 3.6.0 Beta

Additionally, Android users would be able to access Lossless audio - as 'Lossless' and 'High Res Lossless' - in addition to the high-quality and low-data usage audio options. 'High Res Lossless' will offer up to 24-bit/ 192kHz audio while the standard 'Lossless' format will offer 24-bit/ 48kHz audio, using Apple's ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec instead of the AAC codec.