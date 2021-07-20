Technology News
  Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India: Everything You Need to Know

Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India: Everything You Need to Know

The new features come at no additional cost to subscribers.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 July 2021 14:07 IST
Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India: Everything You Need to Know

Apple Music is available in India at Rs. 99 per month for individual users

Highlights
  • Apple Music’s new features are now available in India
  • Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio work with select wireless headsets
  • Lossless Audio needs a wired headphone setup to work

Apple Music is now offering Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio to users of its music streaming service in India. The new features come at no additional cost and are available for all users of Apple Music on iOS and iPadOS, MacOS, and Apple TV. The new features were rolled out for Apple Music users in the US and other global markets in June and finally come to India where users pay Rs. 99 per month for access to the individual subscription plan.

Furthermore, Apple has also clarified to Gadgets 360 that the new features for Apple Music in India will be coming to the Android app soon, but has not indicated a timeline for the same as yet. Users of Apple Music on Apple's supported platforms including iOS and MacOS should already have access to the features once activated through the settings for the service. This can be done through the Settings menu, by going into the specific settings for Apple Music and sliding the toggle for Lossless Audio to on. Additionally, you can also activate Dolby Atmos from these settings.

apple lossless audio main press release

Apple has also rolled out a number of curated playlists for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos to help with the discovery of tracks available in these formats, including various tracks from Indian artistes such as AR Rahman and Badshah. A vast chunk of its catalogue is also already available in Lossless Audio resolution, with some tracks and albums available in High-Resolution Lossless as well. On iOS, the resolution is prominently displayed when tracks are playing, and tapping on the icon shows the exact resolution of the track.

Apple Music is available in India starting at Rs. 49 per month for students, and is priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 149 per month for regular individual and family plans, respectively. You can also access Apple Music if you've subscribed to Apple One, the company's combination subscription that also includes access to Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage.

How does Apple Music Lossless Audio work?

We've already described in detail how Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio work, and the latest rollout for India is in line with this. As mentioned before, Lossless Audio will be available to all users at up to the specified resolutions, but will need a wired audio setup to properly take advantage of the higher resolution and detail in the tracks. Other features such as bit-perfect resolution, and particularly the availability of the highest resolution of 24-bit/ 192kHz audio tracks, will depend on the devices and equipment in use.

There are two tiers for Lossless Audio with most tracks falling within the lower ‘Lossless' tier, and select tracks and albums offering the ‘High-Res Lossless' streaming in a higher resolution. Apple has said that about 20 million tracks are available in Lossless resolution at launch, and the full catalogue of over 75 million tracks will be available in Lossless resolution by the end of 2021.

How does Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio on Apple Music work?

Unlike Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support on Apple Music will work on wireless headsets as well as wired headsets. Dolby Atmos is supported on select tracks and can be set to Always On through the settings to allow for the format to be used on any headphones or earphones, be it wired or wireless. The format allows for a wider and more open listening experience, simulating surround sound despite there only being two channels in most headsets.

Spatial Audio is limited to select headphones and earphones for now, including the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and will work when these headsets are used to listen to supported tracks.

Unlike with Apple TV+ content, which allows head-tracking and actors the sound to the source device, Apple Music does not support head-tracking for now, and only uses Spatial Audio's binaural sound capabilities that work with Dolby Atmos to offer a simulated surround sound listening experience. Apple has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that head-tracking will be coming to Apple Music later this year.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, High Resolution Audio, Apple Music Lossless Audio, iOS, MacOS, Apple TV, India
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch

