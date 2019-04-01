Technology News

Apple Music Google Chromecast Support Spotted in App Code

01 April 2019
Apple Music Google Chromecast Support Spotted in App Code

Apple Music could finally play nice with some Google hardware

Highlights

  • Apple Music works best on Apple devices like the HomePod and Apple TV
  • It could now be coming to select Google devices as well
  • Google Chromecast support would be a useful addition to Apple Music

Apple Music was initially launched only for Apple devices, and although support was eventually extended for Android, it still tends to work best with Apple hardware. However, apart from the Apple iPhone series, the HomePod, and the Apple TV range, even Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices in the US allow Apple Music linking. We could soon see support for the music streaming service extend to Google Chromecast devices as well, according to a new report based on code discovered in Apple Music's Android app.

According to a report by 9to5Google, various lines of code have been found in the Apple Music app for Android that point to coming support for Google Chromecast devices. This would allow users to directly cast audio from Apple Music to select Google hardware. Last month, reports had also suggested that Apple Music could be coming to Google Home devices through the app, although this hasn't rolled out yet.

Apple appears to be taking a more user-friendly approach with its Music streaming service, likely in an effort to keep its subscriber base high in the face of mounting competition. With the recent launches of Spotify and YouTube Music in India, Apple extending support to Google devices and improving its Android app could be necessary in keeping its Android user base happy.

However, this doesn't indicate anything firmly, and indeed we could see nothing come from this at all. Any integration with Google devices would nonetheless be a welcome step from the Cupertino-based electronics giant.

Apple Music Google Chromecast Support Spotted in App Code
