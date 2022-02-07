Technology News
  Apple Music Free Trial Slashed Down From Three to One Month in Select Countries: Report

Apple Music Free Trial Slashed Down From Three to One Month in Select Countries: Report

The move doesn’t affect the limited 6-month trial period awarded for a limited time with the purchase of some Apple devices.

By Agencies | Updated: 7 February 2022 10:27 IST
Apple Music Free Trial Slashed Down From Three to One Month in Select Countries: Report

Apple is exploring ways to potentially try to shrink the enormous gap between Apple Music and Spotify

Highlights
  • Apple Music Voice Plan gives limited access to some of music catalogue
  • Monthly subscription rates are also seemingly unaffected as of yet
  • An individual Apple Music plan still costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750)

American tech giant Apple's three-month free trial for new users has been reduced down to one month in some countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the UK among others.

This move does not affect the limited six-month trial programme awarded for a limited time with the purchase of some Apple devices, like AirPods, HomePod mini, and some Beats products.

Monthly subscription rates are also seemingly unaffected as of yet. An individual Apple Music plan still costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) ($4.99 (roughly Rs. 370) for college students), and a five-person family plan is $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,120).

There is also the newer Apple Music Voice Plan, which gives you limited access to some of the music catalogue through voice and Siri, without spatial or lossless audio for $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370) a month.

Apple is exploring ways to potentially try to shrink the enormous gap between it and Spotify, which remains the titan in music streaming market share.

In other Apple-related news, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly planning to launch iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad at an upcoming event on March 8. As per a report by Bloomberg, the new iPhone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and will feature 5G network capabilities, an improved camera, and a faster processor.

With the expected launch still more than a month away, Apple's plans may change in the face of production delays or other changes, the report added.

On the subject of a new iPhone SE coming, a recent report had claimed that Apple has imported three new iPhone models — A2595, A2783, and A2784 — in India along with two new iPad models — A2588 and A2589 — that it plans to launch at its Spring Launch event later this year. iPhone SE 3 will have a price of around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the tablets will be priced between $500 (roughly Rs. 37,400) and $700 (roughly Rs. 52,400), according to the report.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Apple Music, Apple, AirPods, HomePod mini, Beats, Apple Music Voice Plan
Airtel to Spend Rs. 1,17,000 Crore on Businesses With Subsidiaries Over a 5-Year Period

