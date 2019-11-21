Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Music for Business Launched, Gives Retailers Licensed Music and Curated Playlists for Their Stores

Apple Music for Business Launched, Gives Retailers Licensed Music and Curated Playlists for Their Stores

You could now be listening to Apple Music while you shop.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 14:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music for Business Launched, Gives Retailers Licensed Music and Curated Playlists for Their Stores

Apple Music is targeted at retailers wanting to play music in stores

Highlights
  • Apple Music for Business brings licensed music for retail stores
  • The service also offers curated playlists
  • Spotify also has a similar service available

Apple Music, the Cupertino-based company's music streaming service, has thus far been for consumers only. Users with Apple accounts can sign up for the service and stream music from a huge catalogue, but it's important to note that Apple Music is meant for personal listening only. If you run a retail store or a business which plays music, you need a special licence to be allowed to legally have music played at your location. The company's latest product, Apple Music for Business, is aimed squarely at that segment.

Apple is now inviting enterprise brands to sign up for Apple Music for Business, which provides licensed music available for commercial use in retail locations through the company's vast existing catalogue. Retail and commercial locations are required to sign up for special licenses to be allowed to play music, which typically had to be procured through special service providers till now. With the introduction of Apple Music for Business, the service will be easier to procure and manage.

Users can access and control their music playback at retail locations through a special app available for iPhone and iPad devices. Store managers can use the app to select and play music for their locations, and Apple is even providing curated playlists based on the profile of the retail store, ensuring that a hipster coffee shop won't be provided a list of Bollywood classics, or an antique furniture store isn't blaring K-Pop when you walk in. Pricing isn't fixed, and Apple will provide a custom price to interested retailers when they sign up.

A report by the Wall Street Journal states that the service is already in use in Levi Strauss and Harrods stores, and these stores are also able to earn affiliate revenue from user sign-ups through in-store display ads for Apple Music. The service works through Play Network, a service provider that is working with Apple for retail soundtrack services. Spotify also has a business-based service available, which is priced from $5 per month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music for Business, Apple music
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Apple Music for Business Launched, Gives Retailers Licensed Music and Curated Playlists for Their Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Mi Band 3i With 20-Day Battery Life, Monochrome Display Launched in India
  3. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  4. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  5. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  6. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  7. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  8. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  9. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  10. iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Offer '50 Percent More Battery Life'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music for Business Launched, Gives Retailers Licensed Music and Curated Playlists for Their Stores
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Mi Band 3i With 20-Day Battery Life, Monochrome Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
  4. Amazon Prime Video Censors Madam Secretary in India Over Hindu Nationalism Subplot
  5. Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface
  6. Amazon to Open More 'Amazon Go' Cashierless Supermarkets Next Year
  7. Apple Cancels Premiere of The Banker Over 'Concerns'
  8. Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Hard Landed Within 500 Metres of Landing Site, Says Government
  9. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  10. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.