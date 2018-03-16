Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Music for Android Gets Rare Bi-Monthly Update to Fix Unexpected Crashes

 
, 16 March 2018
Highlights

  • Version 2.4.1 carries the latest update on Android
  • The update offers fix against crashes
  • The update also comes with certain stability improvements

Apple Music for Android on Wednesday has been issued a software update for the second time in the same month, a rare feat for the Cupertino giant. The latest version 2.4.1 of the app brings a fix that prevents the Apple Music app from crashing/ quitting "unexpectedly while opening Library." The minor update also brings enhanced reliability of music playback on more Android devices, which was also seen in the previous version 2.4.0 upgrade earlier this month.

The update to the music streaming app comes a few days after several new features were added for music videos. They can now be watched in fullscreen, inside the Now Playing screen, and in the background were released in the previous update. Version 2.4.0 also allows users to add music videos to playlists in order to watch them in a sequential manner. These updates align user experience with the one on iOS. Music videos, although, have been viewable on Apple Music for Android since 2016.

The latest version of the Apple Music can be downloaded from Google Play for devices running Android 4.3 and above. Talking about subscription fees, Apple Music services can be availed for a price of Rs. 120 per month or Rs. 1,200 for an annual subscription on Android, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS platforms in India. US pricing is $9.99 (roughly Rs. 650) per month. New users get a three-month free trial and students and families are also entitled to special tariffs.

Separately, the Cupertino giant recently announced that Apple Music had crossed 38 million paid subscribers, up 2 million from February's figure of 36 million. In comparison, Spotify ended 2017 with 71 million subscribers.

