Apple Music App for Android Update Brings Chromebook Support, Better ‘Browse’ Tab

, 26 March 2019
Apple Music has been available on Android since November 2015

Highlights

  • An update for Apple Music on Android brings new features
  • The Browse tab sees the biggest improvements in music discovery
  • Apple Music is now also available for Chromebooks

Apple launched its music streaming service called Apple Music back in June 2015, but it was initially limited to Apple's own platforms for its smartphones and computers. Eventually, in November 2015, Apple also launched Apple Music on Android, and it has since become one of the world's most popular music streaming services. Apple is now rolling out an update for Android which brings improvements to the app, thereby working towards making the experience on Android on par with that of Apple's platforms.

The latest update for Apple Music on Android is rolling out now through the Google Play Store, and brings a couple of key changes. The first is support for Chromebooks; you can now install and use the app even on Google's platform for computers. The Chrome OS platform allows app downloads through the Google Play Store for apps that are designed to work with the platform, and Apple Music has now extended that support to the platform.

Apart from this, the update also brings a new and improved ‘Browse' tab for the Android app. Browse allows users to search through editorial recommendations and curated playlists to discover new music, and the update makes it easier to discover new music and playlists through more editorial highlights on the screen. The changelog for Android also lists various bug fixes, which will likely improve the overall usage experience for Android users.

Apple Music is the default music player on iOS and macOS devices, but requires a paid subscription that starts at Rs. 120 per month. While it has been one of the more popular services in India thanks to its pricing model, the recent launch of Spotify and YouTube Music in India has changed the dynamics of the premium music streaming space in the country.

Apple Music, Android, IOS
