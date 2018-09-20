Apple Music for Android has received a new update that brings Android Auto support. With this new addition, you can now play your favourite tracks from Apple Music directly in your Android Auto-powered car. You can also control the audio through your in-car entertainment system. The updated Apple Music (version 2.6.0) also brings the option to let you search for your song simply by typing its lyrics into the search bar. Apple has also provided the new artist page that makes it easier to play a track of the artist of your choice. The improved artist view was initially available for iOS users.

Among other new features, the updated Apple Music for Android brings Android Auto support to let you access your music collection directly in your car. The feature was found to be in beta testing last month. Also, it is similar to how Apple Music was previously offering music streaming to in-car systems backed by Apple's CarPlay. Android Auto platform notably reached India and 17 other countries in April 2016.

In addition to Android Auto support, the updated Apple Music has brought an upgraded search functionality that lets you search for songs even through their lyrics. There is also the new artist page that reminds us of the newly designed artist view on iOS. It categories the content in separate sections, namely compilations, live albums, and singles/ EPs. The new experience also makes it easier to play an artist with one tap after visiting the artist page of that particular artist.

The updated Apple Music has also brought a Friends Mix feature to help you have the collection of the songs that your friends are already listening to. The app also starts showing a Top 100 listing to let you play the daily top 100 songs from your country.

All you need to get the latest features is to download the fresh Apple Music update directly from Google Play. The app 42MB in size and is compatible with devices running Android 4.3 and later.