Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence

Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 8 February 2022 12:01 IST
Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence

Apple dramatically slowed down its acquisition spending during 2021

Highlights
  • AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and AI
  • The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks
  • A song in a video game could change to fit the mood

Apple acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, adding technology that could be used across its slate of audio offerings.

The purchase of AI Music, a London-based business founded in 2016, was completed in recent weeks. The company had about two dozen employees before the deal.

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence, according to a copy of its now-defunct website. The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. A song in a video game could change to fit the mood, for instance, or music during a workout could adapt to the user's intensity.

On its LinkedIn page, AI Music said its goal is to “give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.” The startup had earlier deals with advertising companies to create more engaging ads that played different music depending on the audience.

A representative of Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

While relatively small, the deal is one of the tech giant's few acquisitions in the past year. Apple's last reported purchase was also for a music company: Primephonic. That startup ran a classical music streaming service that Apple intends to turn into an app tied to Apple Music this year.

Apple dramatically slowed down its acquisition spending during 2021, devoting only $33 million (roughly Rs. 250 crore) to deal payments over the fiscal year, according to a filing in October. That's down from $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,200 crore) in 2020 and $624 million (roughly Rs. 4,660 crore) in 2019.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI Music, Apple, Apple Music
Amazon Plans to More Than Double Maximum Base Salary for US Employees to $350,000: Report

Related Stories

Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Edition May Debut in India Soon as Realme Book Prime
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  8. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headphones With Quad DAC, AI Noise Cancellation Debut in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
  4. Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday
  6. Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Binance Pens MoU With South Korea's YG Entertainment to Collaborate on NFTs and Other Web3 Projects
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans
  9. YouTube Music Gets ‘Downloads’ Shortcut on Android App to Quickly Play Songs Offline
  10. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.