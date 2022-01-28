Technology News
Apple Teases Metaverse Plans, CEO Tim Cook Plans Expansion of AR Apps

Cook said that Apple's research and development efforts are focussed on the intersection of hardware, software, and services.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 January 2022 10:14 IST
Apple plans to introduce an AR headset by this or next year with glasses to follow later

Highlights
  • Metaverse-related services could flip Apple's revenue mix
  • An AR device could open many opportunities to grow subscriptions
  • Cook's comments on Thursday helped drive Apple stock up nearly 5 percent

Apple teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of the company's augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response.

The company has 14,000 AR apps on its App Store, and Cook suggested this number will rise with further investment.

"We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly," said Cook, in response to a question about its plans for the metaverse, a broad term that generally refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg have reported Apple plans to introduce an AR headset by this or next year with glasses to follow later. Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged these plans.

Cook's comments on Thursday, and quarterly profit and sales topping estimates, helped drive Apple stock up nearly 5 percent in after-hours trade.

Apple's services revenue jumped by 24 percent to $19.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,455 crore) in the just-ended holiday quarter, topping analysts' estimates of $18.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,695 crore). The company added 785 million subscribers to its handful of paid services such as for streaming music and playing games, an increase from 620 million a year ago and 745 million last quarter.

Cook separately on Thursday said that Apple's research and development efforts are focused on the intersection of hardware, software and services.

"That's where the magic really happens," Cook said. "There's quite a bit of investment going into things that are not on the market at this point."

An AR device could open many opportunities to grow subscriptions. Existing offerings for fitness workouts and video content could grow more attractive through immersive AR experiences.

And as the services and subscribers have grown, Apple's gross profit margins have jumped above 40 percent, drawing praise from analysts.

Metaverse-related services, such as AR apps, could flip Apple's revenue mix, said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.

"There is a significant upside to Apple's services business potentially crossing its iPhone in the next five years," Shah said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, Metaverse, AR
Google to Invest $1 Billion in Partnership With Airtel to Help Grow India’s Digital Ecosystem

